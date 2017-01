Thieves stole a series of stamp books from a property in Woodhouse.

The Sheffield South East Local Policing Team said the collectors' items were taken on Saturday, January 21.

A police spokesperson said the five 'First Day Covers' pinched contain first edition stamps on envelopes.

They added: "The folders they are contained in are a leather type material and are black, red, and blue in colour."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.