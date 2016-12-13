STALL OUT SUCCESS: Sheffield Christmas Market continues to make its mark

Trend-setting Sheffield Christmas Market is proving a continued seasonal success.

Glühwein hot on the heels of being hailed England's most fragrant and spacious festive market, Sheffield's seasonal stalls are again proving increasingly popular.

Sheffield's seasonal stalls are again proving increasingly popular.

The South Yorkshire site (scene here of 2015 film flashback) is now nationwide second only to Derby in GoogleTrends searches for UK cities #Christmas markets.

The South Yorkshire site (scene here of 2015 film flashback) is now nationwide second only to Derby in GoogleTrends searches for UK cities #Christmas markets.

A nationwide survey has already confirmed the city is yule home to country's second tastiest bratwursts while Fargate wooden cabins are also far and away among best around in terms of value, rides, stalls' size and look.

