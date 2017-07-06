'Stabbed on my door step' Sheffield family fear for their safety after terrifying attack - WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A pregnant mum says she is worried for her family’s safety after her husband was stabbed just yards away their Sheffield home in the early hours of the morning.

***WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT FURTHER DOWN THE PAGE***



After a night out with friends, Craig Bower returned to his home in Toppham Road, Lowedges sometime after 2.15am on June 30, when the 32-year-old realised he had left his house keys at home.

Craig Bower, 32, was stabbed in the stomach outside his own home in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: Marisa Cashill.

Craig's wife, Carly, who was home alone with their four-year-old son Max at the time of the incident, says Craig began banging on the door in a bid to wake her up and get her to open the door for him.

As he was banging on the door to try and get her attention, a man began 'shouting' at Craig, explained Carly.

She says Craig walked towards where he heard the voice, into an area in between two blocks of maisonettes, and he was then stabbed in the stomach with a kitchen knife.

"It's terrifying, because it was so close to home," said Carly.

Craig had to undergo emergency surgery for the injuries he suffered to his stomach

She added: "After that happened he came home, and he was holding parts of his stomach in his hand.

"I rang 999 and the ambulance, police and everyone turned up. They blocked off a bit of the road and the bit in between the two maisonettes because there was blood everywhere and it was a crime scene. They also told us we had to leave the house because it was a crime scene too."

Craig was rushed to Northern General Hospital where he was given emergency surgery for the injuries he suffered to his stomach.

South Yorkshire Police said a 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident, and has been released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Carly says the terrifying incident has had a devastating effect on their young family. Picture: Marisa Cashill

Carly, who is 13-weeks pregnant, says the terrifying incident has had a devastating effect on the family - particularly on little Max who is struggling to come to terms with happened to his dad.

She says Craig was so concerned for their safety that he discharged himself from hospital on Monday night.

"We're all really scared. This is a nice area, or so we thought, just made up of families like us," said Carly, aged 28.

"We've got brilliant neighbours, who have been really supportive.

"We haven't done anything wrong but feel afraid in our own home now. Craig already suffers from epilepsy and sciatica so this is really the last thing he needs."

South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who has information or may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Between 2.15am and 2.40am on Friday 30 June, it is reported that a 32-year-old suffered serious stab wounds requiring hospital treatment, following a reported assault outside a property in Toppham Road, Lowedges.

"He has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home."

A 63-year-old man has been charged with section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place in connection with the incident.

The case was brought before District Judge Paul Heeley at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, but the man did not attend.

He was remanded into custody until August 3, when he is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court.

