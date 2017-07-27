Sprinklers for all Doncaster high rise flats

Doncaster’s high-rise flats are to get automatic sprinklers as a fire safety measure after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The council’s cabinet agreed the move, and systems will be fitted in all nine of the high-rise blocks owned by the authority and rented out through St Leger Homes.

It will be paid for through the council’s regeneration and environment capital programme.

The council’s director of property services, Mick Werritt, said: “It has become more apparent that fire suppression sprinkler systems have been proven to reduce the impact of fire.

“They are a potentially life-saving tool that bring many benefits.”

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and families affected by the tragic events of Grenfell Tower.

“It has brought into focus the need to look at our own buildings and to make sure people are safe.

“This is a proactive measure that can enhance the safety of our tenants,and that will be a priority for all of us.”