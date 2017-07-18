Spate of burglaries at homes and vehicles across north west Sheffield

Burglars targeted the north west area of Sheffield and broke into a number of homes and vehicles.

They targeted a home in St Albans Close, Fulwood, and stole tools sometime between 3.45pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.

Burglars also forced their way into a property in Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough at 9pm on Monday but fled empty handed.

Thieves took a handbag and sat nav from a home in Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, on Monday between 2pm and 2.45pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.