Spate of burglaries at homes and vehicles across north west Sheffield

Burglars targeted the north west area of Sheffield and broke into a number of homes and vehicles.
They targeted a home in St Albans Close, Fulwood, and stole tools sometime between 3.45pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.
Burglars also forced their way into a property in Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough at 9pm on Monday but fled empty handed.
Thieves took a handbag and sat nav from a home in Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, on Monday between 2pm and 2.45pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.