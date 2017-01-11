Search

South Yorkshire trucker's £200k for family of Polish man killed in Berlin terror attack

Dave Duncan with his partner Coral Leadbeater.

Dave Duncan with his partner Coral Leadbeater.

0
Have your say

A South Yorkshire trucker who was 'shocked and disgusted' by the Berlin Christmas market terror attack has raised nearly £200, 000 for the relatives of a truck driver killed in the atrocity.

Component:1.8328030.1484130505, , ,$mergedBody