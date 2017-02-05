South Yorkshire towns among least expensive areas to buy a home in region

Barnsley and Doncaster are among the least expensive areas to buy a home in the region.

According to the Yorkshire and the Humber Homes Truths 2016/17 report, Barnsley is the third cheapest in Yorkshire and the Humber with average house prices at £130, 413 and average annual salaries of £23, 670.

Doncaster is placed fourth with house prices at £142,189 and salaries are £23,161.

But it is a different pictures when taken as an average across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The figures reveal the average full-time worker in Yorkshire and the Humber now needs a pay rise of 64 per cent just to afford a mortgage on a typical home in the region.

The report said those earning any less than £39, 811 a year are now priced out of buying the average priced home in the area.

Salaries across the region have failed to keep up with house prices, meaning the average home in Yorkshire and the Humber – costing £174,171– is now over seven times the average yearly income of £24,284.

Jo Allen, the National Housing Federation’s external affairs manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: "It is clear that Yorkshire and the Humber is suffering from an acute housing crisis and these truly distressing stats simply reaffirm that fact – we simply must get building more genuinely affordable homes."