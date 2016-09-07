Tesco workers across South Yorkshire face job uncertainty after the company announced plans to change opening hours and working patterns.

HEADLINE - South Yorkshire Tesco workers face job uncertainty

The firm said the changes are intended to 'simplify the service' provided to customers, with the aim of having more staff working when customers shop.

In some stores, shelves will be stocked during the day instead of overnight.

The new Rotherham Tesco Extra on Drummond Street in the town centre one of those set to be affected.

The plan is for it to no longer trade 24 hours a day, but from 6am until midnight instead.

Tesco said it is making changes to the running of other large stores across South Yorkshire, but because staff are still being consulted it is unable to list the stores.

A Tesco spokesmanb said: “Across the UK we’re making some changes in a number of our stores, including a number of stores in South Yorkshire, to help us run them more simply and deliver the best possible service for customers.

"We understand this may be disruptive for some colleagues and where there have been changes to a colleague’s role we have worked with them to ensure they are fully supported.”