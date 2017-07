A soapbox race organised by a South Yorkshire hospice has been honoured with a national award.

The Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice race, which attracted crowds of 3, 500 people in Clifton Park last year, won the 'Best Use of Events' accolade at the National Fundraising Awards.

The event raised £17, 000 for the North Anston-based children’s hospice.

Bluebell Wood events organiser Jo Berry said: “We’re absolutely delighted that our soapbox derby has been recognised."