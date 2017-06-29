South Yorkshire sea cadet volunteers take on field gun competition

Two volunteers from Rotherham Sea Cadets will be joining others from across the country for this year’s Junior Leaders Field Gun competition.

Probationary Petty Officer (SCC) Jessica France, 19, and Petty Officer (SCC) Nathan Pitcher, 21, are among those representing national youth charity Sea Cadets at the competition on Friday 7 July.

The Royal Navy-organised contest is designed for 16- to 24-year-olds who have no or little previous field gun experience, with teams competing to build and transport a field gun and its equipment up and down an 85-yard track. They stop to complete actions along the way, with the aim of running home with a clean and fast time.

Sea Cadets, supported by 9,000 volunteers at 400 units, helps 14,000 young people across the country to see the world with confidence through water-based and land-based adventure. It is among 18 teams taking part in the event this year at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire.

Lieutenant Commander (SCC) Victoria Marson RNR, who is leading the team, said: “Our cadets and volunteers will be training hard in the week leading up to the competition, and it will be great to see them coming together as a team.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity for our cadets and volunteers, enhancing skills they will have already learned at Sea Cadets, such as teamwork, commitment and self-discipline.”

Petty Officer Cadet Ed Farrer, 17, took part in last year’s event and will be in the team for 2017. He said: “Being part of the Sea Cadets team for the Junior Leaders Field Gun 2016 was by far the best experience I’ve had within the Sea Cadet Corps. The comradery which grew between the team was second to none, and the positive, can-do attitude was infectious.

“The crew were immensely proud of their performance. Unbeatable friendships were forged and unforgettable memories made.”