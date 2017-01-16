South Yorkshire's former Ryder Cup captain John Jacobs OBE dies aged 91

Former professional golfer John Jacobs OBE, who helped found the European Tour and was twice European Ryder Cup captain, has died at the age of 91.

Born in Woodsetts, Rotherham, in 1925, his first paid position was as an assistant at Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield. He went on to lead the Ryder Cup teams in 1979 and 1981, which were the first two competitions to feature a combined European side.

His death was announced on the European Tour website on Friday, January 13.

Dr Kyle Philpots, executive director of the Professional Golfers' Association, said: "John's legacy to golf is well-documented.

"In addition to his accomplishments as a player, coach and administrator, he is the person who made the European Tour happen and he is widely acknowledged as the father of modern golf coaching."

In 1954, he led the calls for the modernisation of the game, to include an increase and better distribution of prize funds.

John served as the European Tour's tournament director-general from 1971 to 1975.