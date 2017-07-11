South Yorkshire residents celebrate share of £3 million lottery win

A couple who have struggled with health problems in recent years are celebrating scooping a share of £3 million in the Postcode Lottery.

Peter Clegg told how he had to leave work to care for his wife Diane who suffered heart failure while pregnant.

The winner's celebrate.

But the couple are now popping the champagne corks after scooping £450, 000. They won three lots of £150, 000 after playing with three tickets.

They were one of 308 players who discovered they had won prizes ranging from £4, 451 to £450, 000 with the full winning postcode of S63 8EZ, Pennyfields, Bolton-upon-Dearne in Barnsley.

They were presented with cheques at a winners’ celebration at Wentworth Woodhouse on Saturday.

Peter, aged 59, said: "This is going to make such a difference.

"Six years ago, when Diane was 31 weeks pregnant, she found out that she had heart failure.

"Thankfully, after an emergency C-section, our daughter Daisy was born safely, but Diane had to give up work and I eventually left too, to become her carer and to look after the kids.

"Winning this money is life-changing for us."

Peter and his family began video blogging earlier this year to try and earn some extra money.

He said: "We've made about £3 so far. It's a bit of fun and we meet some really interesting people.

"I'm not sure Diane will let me spend any of my winnings on the channel though. I really want to spoil her as well as treating my kids by taking them all on a dream trip to Florida."

Meanwhile, Simon Link was blown away when he discovered he had won £300, 000.

He was joined by his ex-wife Tanya who was also a winner, scooping £8, 902.

He said: "We're going to split the money."

Engaged couple Iain Duthie and Jane Steel won £150,000 each.

Jane said: "We got engaged in February but didn't have any money together for the wedding so this is going to more than cover it! We're already excited to go to Barbados for our honeymoon."

Iain added: "We've always dreamed of buying a holiday home in Whitby or a motor home to tour about the UK. We might even do both now."

Two other lucky winners also won £150,000 each.