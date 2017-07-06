South Yorkshire rail passengers can now get cheap advanced tickets just 10 MINUTES before they travel

Thousands of South Yorkshire rail passengers can now benefit from cheaper advanced tickets up to just 10 minutes before their journey begins.

The measure to enable travellers to book the lowest fares on the day of travel was first introduced by CrossCountry in 2015.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said it has now been implemented by Grand Central, Greater Anglia, Northern, TransPennine Express, Virgin Trains East Coast, Virgin Trains West Coast and Caledonian Sleeper.

Many of the operators run services through South Yorkshire so this means thousands of passengers travelling on some services run by these firms can now buy an advance ticket as little as 10 minutes before their train departs, helping those who need to make short notice travel plans.

The tickets have previously been withdrawn from sale at midnight on the day before travel.

Jacqueline Starr, managing director of customer experience at RDG, said: "Not everyone can plan journeys in advance and now more people can buy cheaper tickets on the day, even on their way to the station.

"We want customers to get the best possible deal whenever they travel."

Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport, added: "We welcome this initiative which removes a further barrier to affordable rail travel and means people can make unplanned journeys without being unfairly penalised.

"We would urge train companies not already signed up to this to follow suit so all passengers benefit from these new tickets.

"However, we hope this doesn't add another layer of complexity to a ticketing system already bloated and convoluted."