South Yorkshire Police probe bizarre 'kidnapped and dumped at boating lake' claim

Detectives are probing a bizarre incident in which a man claimed he was kidnapped, beaten and dumped at a boating lake in the early hours of the morning.

Police said two members of public found an injured 22-year-old man at Manvers boating lake in Rotherham at about 2am on Saturday, June 17.

Church Street, Swinton. Picture: Google

They took him to the nearby Dearne Valley Fire Station in Manvers Way where emergency services were called to administer treatment.

The man then told officers he had been kidnapped from Church Street in Swinton in the early hours of that morning, assaulted and then taken to the lake.

Two 24-year-old men have been charged in connection with the incident. They appeared at court in late June charged with kidnap and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Detectives are now tracing the two individuals who helped to get the man to the fire station.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Were you one of the people that stopped to help a man in Manvers?

"If so, please call 101 quoting incident number 144 of 17 June 2017."