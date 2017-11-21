South Yorkshire Police praise young victim for helping to bring sex attacker to justice

A sex attack victim has been praised for helping detectives to bring the man who preyed on her to justice.

Arshid Hussain, aged 42, formerly of High Street, East Cowick, Goole, was yesterday found guilty of indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

It took jurors at Sheffield Crown Court just 38 minutes to convict Hussain of the offence, which took place in Rotherham between January and March 2003 when he was aged 27.

He had denied the offence but was jailed for seven years and the sentence will run concurrently to a 35 year jail term he is already serving for 23 child sex offences.

Hussain was snared by police as part of their ongoing Operation Clover to tackle historic child sexual exploitation, which has already seen 19 other people jailed for sex offences in Rotherham.

Detective chief inspector Martin Tate praised the victim for coming forward and warned other sexual predators that they will be brought to justice.

He said: "Arshid Hussain received a significantly lengthy custodial sentence in February 2016 for his prolific sexual offending against multiple children in Rotherham.

“Even though the result today means his jail term will not be increased, this is still a massively important conviction for his victim.

“We would not be able to pursue these prosecutions without the support and trust of our victims, and we are indebted to the bravery of these women who placed their confidence in the Operation Clover team to bring these offenders before the courts.

“I hope this further conviction of an already convicted offender demonstrates to victims, survivors and the wider community of South Yorkshire that our pursuit of justice is relentless and, working alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and Rotherham Council, we will do all we can to support victims and build cases against the perpetrators of this horrific crime.”

The court heard last week how the girl, then aged 13, was ‘goaded’ into performing oral sex on Hussain in his red Subaru vehicle near a loading bay close to Boots in Rotherham town centre.

Hussain's victim, who is now 28-years-old, reported it to police in 2013 when she realised the force were investigating historic child sexual exploitation.

In February last year, Hussain was jailed for 35 years after a jury found him guilty of 23 offences against nine victims after denying all charges against him.