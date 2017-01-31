South Yorkshire MP calls for Labour to form 'collective view' in favour of triggering Brexit

A South Yorkshire MP who wanted the UK to remain in the European Union has conceded that Labour has to form a 'collective view' in favour of triggering Brexit.

Dan Jarvis MP was a Remain campaign supporter however his Barnsley Central constituency voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to invoke Article 50 - which begins two years of exit negotiations - by the end of March. She was forced to draw up a new law after the Supreme Court said Parliament had to be consulted.

The European Union (Notification of withdrawal) Bill gets its second reading in the House of Commons today.

Two shadow ministers have quit, saying they want to vote against it.

However, Mr Jarvis said politicians must accept the decision of the electorate and back Brexit so negotiations can begin.

He said: "We have to accept the judgment that was reached by the country. It is the right thing as a party that we coalesce around a single view."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has imposed a three-line whip on his party to back the bill on Brexit.

Despite the move, shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens and Tulip Siddiq, who was an early years spokeswoman, both quit last week saying they wanted to oppose Article 50.

Mr Jarvis said he had sympathy with Labour Ms who wanted to rebel against the three-line whip, saying politicians faced "very difficult judgements."