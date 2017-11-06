South Yorkshire man faces burglary, handling stolen goods and drugs charges

A man has been charged in connection with a number of alleged burglaries committed in Barnsley town centre.

Jamie Lloyd, aged 31, of Dillington Road, Worsbrough, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, November 4, charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of handling stolen goods and one count of production of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, December 1.