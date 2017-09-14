South Yorkshire man admits attacking staff during supermarket raid

A man has admitted attacking supermarket workers during a raid.
Shane William Greenwood, of Burton Crescent in Monk Bretton, admitted shoplifting, two counts of assault and attempted criminal damage in relation to an incident at the Co-Op store in Wakefield Road, New Lodge, last month during which two staff members were assaulted.
The 31-year-old also admitted two counts of burglary in relation to a break-in at Asda in Midland Road, Royston, last month and a raid at a house in Crookes Lane, Carlton.
He pleaded guilty to the charges at Barnsley Magistrates' Court yesterday and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, October 4.
