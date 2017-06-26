South Yorkshire golf club goes a fairway to raise money for charity

Members of Rotherham Golf Club had a fabulous year on the fairways raising money for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.

Former club Captain, Kevin Popplewell, chose The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s official charity as one of his Charities of the Year after hearing about his friend’s battle with osteoporosis.

The club held fundraising events throughout 2016 and early 2017, including a Captain’s Golf Day attended by 130 members. They raised £2,500 for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, which will be spent on specialist equipment or resources for the Trust’s Bone Health Service.

Kevin, a member of the club for 16 years, said: “Each captain traditionally chooses charities to support during their year in charge and I asked our members for inspiration. I was convinced by Carole Walker, a friend and wife of one of our members to choose the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity. She suffers from osteoporosis and championed the compassionate care provided at Rotherham Hospital’s Bone Health Service.

“I, and everyone at the club, feel it’s really important to support our local hospital and this is our way of giving something back. We are proud to have raised so much and we hope it makes a difference to patients in Rotherham.”

The Trust’s Bone Health Service provides 2,500 scans for patients every year with bone conditions such as osteoporosis, a condition in which bones become thinner and are more likely to break, usually following a low trauma injury or fall.

Kath Thompson, Osteoporosis Clinical Nurse Specialist, visited Rotherham Golf Club to thank members for their donation earlier this month.

She said: “We were incredibly humbled and pleased to hear the captain at Rotherham Golf Club had chosen our charity as one of his Charities of the Year. They have done a magnificent job of fundraising for the Bone Health Service as well as raising awareness about our work and how conditions like osteoporosis affect people. Without their support we wouldn’t be able to offer the added extras which make coming to hospital a more comfortable, less stressful experience for patients and their families.”

For more information about the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity please contact Suzanne Rutter on 01709 426821 or via Charity@rothgen.nhs.uk.