South Yorkshire fires round-up: Spate of seven arson attacks across area

Arsonists caused seven fires across South Yorkshire overnight.
They set fire to grassland in Stone Lane, Shirebrook, at 7.20pm. A crew from Birley Fire Station dealt with the blaze.
At around the same time, yobs had set alight a derelict building in Broadway, Barnsley. Crews from Tankersley, Barnsley Central and Cudworth spent an hour at the scene.
A wheelie bin was set on fire in a park at Wolfe Road, Birley Edge, at 8.30pm. Rivelin firefighters used a single hose reel to put the fire out in 20 minutes.
Over in Doncaster, yobs set alight a hay bale in a field off Norbreck Road, Askern, at 9.50pm. Askern firefighters dealt with the incident.
Arsonists set fire to a bench in a public park at Lowedges Crescent in Lowedges, at 10.40pm. Firefighters from Birley Fire Station were called to attend.
Yobs struck in Wombwell Road, Platts Common, by setting fire to a caravan and a van parked next to it at about 1am. Crews from Dearne and Barnsley fire stations attended.
A quad bike went up in flames on Avon Mount in Masbrough at 2.10am. Sheffield Central firefighters spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.
