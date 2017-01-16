South Yorkshire fires round-up: Arsonists wreak havoc in spate of fires

Arsonists left a trail of destruction across South Yorkshire at the weekend as they torched a number of vehicles, skips and woodland.

They set fire to a skip on Cooper Street, Hyde Park in Doncaster at 9pm on Friday night. A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station spent 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

Next to go up in flames was a Vauxhall Corsa on Ironside Road, Geadless Valley, at 12.30am on Saturday. Central Station firefighters put the blaze out.

A Land Rover was set on fire on Aldwarke Lane, Aldwarke in Rotherham at 2.40am on Saturday. Rotherham Station firefighters attended.

Rubbish inside a skip went up in flames on Snow Lane just outside of the city centre at 4.30am on Saturday. Firefighters from Sheffield Central Fire Station spent 40 minutes at the scene.

Arsonists set fire to a Vauxhall Corsa on New Street, Grimethorpe in Barnsley, at 6am on Saturday. Cudworth Station firefighters dealt with the incident.

A scooter went up in flames on Richmond Park Rise, Handsworth, at 2pm on Sunday. A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station put the blaze out.

Yobs set fire to an outhouse on Morrell Street, Maltby in Rotherham, at 5.30pm last night. Aston firefighters attended.

A tree and fencing was set alight on Moorgate Road, Rotherham, just after 7pm last night. Rotherham firefighters spent 20 minutes there.

Arsonists set fire to a skip on North Road, East Dene, at 11.30pm yesterday. Rotherham firefighters put the blaze out.

A Saab car went up in flames on Roughood Road, Kimberworth Park in Rotherham, at 3.40am this morning. Rotherham firefighters spent 20 minutes at the scene.