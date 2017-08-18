South Yorkshire fires round-up: Arsonists target skip, van and car

Arsonists set fire to a skip, car and a van overnight in South Yorkshire.
The skip went up in flames in Baron Street, Highfield in Sheffield, at 10.15pm. A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station were called out to deal with the blaze.
They also set fire to a Toyota car in Windy House Lane, Woodthorpe, at 5.20am this morning.
Over in Doncaster, yobs set fire to a Ford Transit van in Wilsic Lane, Tickhill, at 10.30pm last night.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.