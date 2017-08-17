South Yorkshire fires round-up: Arsonists spark several fires to wheelie bins, hay bales and diggers

Arsonists sparked several fires across South Yorkshire overnight which saw diggers, wheelie bins and hay bales going up in flames.

The trail of destruction started in Pickering Road, Bentley in Doncaster, when wooden pallets went up in flames at 8pm last night.

A crew from Adwick Fire Station dealt with the blaze.

At around the same time yobs set fire to a wheelie bin in Chequer Road, Hyde Park, which spread to a garage. Doncaster Central firefighters spent 30 minutes at the scene.

Grassland was set alight in Parks Road, Dunscroft, at just after 9pm. Thorne firefighters were on the scene.

Over in Barnsley, several hay bales were set on fire in Bloomhouse Road, Darton, at 10pm.

Dearne Valley firefighters were called out to tackle a skip fire in Littlefield Lane, Wombwell, at about 12.30am this morning.

Two diggers were set alight in nearby John Street Court, Wombwell, at 1.40am. A crew from Cudworth Fire Station spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

Elsewhere, in Sheffield a garden fire accidentally got out of control in Abbeydale Road and Parkway firefighters were called out to deal with the blaze at 9.40pm last night.