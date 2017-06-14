South Yorkshire firefighters issue safety alert after London tower block blaze

South Yorkshire firefighters have sought to reassure residents living in high rise buildings following the huge blaze which ripped through a London tower block.

At least six people have died and dozens of people are in hospital after a huge fire raged through the night at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has now sought to reassure residents living in large flat buildings that there are response arrangements in place should such a blaze happen in the county.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to reassure local residents that we have established processes in place for ensuring the safety of both residential blocks and commercial premises."

Steve Helps, head of prevention and protection, added: "It would not be appropriate for us to speculate about the cause of the fire until a full investigation has been carried out. However, what we do know is that fires of this type are rare.

“Our fire safety officers work closely with building control bodies, building owners and local authority partners on a day to day basis to ensure that new buildings, and significant alterations or refurbishments to existing buildings, meet the requirements of the appropriate building regulations.

"They also carry out fire safety audits of buildings to identify any deficiencies, and help those responsible for building safety to comply with their legal obligations.”