Firefighters were called out to a number of incidents across South Yorkshire last night.

At around 11pm, firefighters from Doncaster station were sent to tackle a car blaze in Thorne Road, Blaxton.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

The next incident took place just after midnight, when firefighters from Dearne station were called out to extinguish a hedge fire.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the fire is believed to have started deliberately.