South Yorkshire father-of-four 'in shock' over spur of the moment £100, 000 scratchcard win

A Doncaster father-of-four has told of his shock after winning £100, 000 on a scratchcard he bought on the spur of the moment.

Luke Feely, aged 28, was doing a family shop at B&M Bargains in Doncaster when he decided to buy a 10X Cash Scratchcard from the National Lottery GameStore that would turn his world upside down.

Luke and Jilly celebrate.

He said: "I can’t believe it, I’m still in shock to this moment. Things like this just don’t normally happen to me."

Luke and partner Jilly, aged 23, have four young children, including one son and three daughters, one of which has Down Syndrome.

Top of their shopping list is a dream holiday to Majorca - a first holiday abroad for the family.

They also plan to buy their council home as well as a new Mercedes or Audi car.

Luke, who is currently unemployed following an injury during his time as a rail engineer, said: "I normally only buy a couple of scratchcards every now and then. It’s usually a spur of the moment thing. Maybe lady luck was looking down on me this time?

“I stuck the scratchcard in my pocket and went about my day as normal, not realising I had something that was worth £100k sitting there.”

It wasn’t until later that day, stuck in a traffic jam on his way home that Luke realised he had yet to scratch the scratchcard. Using a 20p coin leftover in his car, Luke revealed the six figure sum.

He added: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, I started shouting with excitement. I think the people in the cars next to me might have been confused as to what was happening!”

Partner Jilly said: "When Luke came in, I immediately knew something was up. He looked shaken as if he had bad news to tell me.

“When he told me that he’d actually won £100,000, I just couldn’t believe it. The worry of bad news turned into the best news ever! We both just looked at each other, tears streaming down our faces, thinking of how this will change everything for our little family.”

In other news:-

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls battling to get Jordan Rhodes deal across the line

Sheffield United: Blades manager Chris Wilder explains why Aaron Ramsdale was allowed to depart

Rotting waste and rats in rancid Sheffield garden

BREAKING: Jail for Sheffield learner driver caught cheating during theory test

Abandoned dogs found wandering the streets had heartbreaking message tucked in their coats

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dangerous' South Yorkshire man jailed for raping children

Police hunt for missing girl,16

FIRST LOOK: Early vision for Sheffield ski village redevelopment