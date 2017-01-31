South Yorkshire estate agent helps to re-home animals

Butcher Residential’s team has been helping people find homes for over 20 years and now extends the service to help animals through supporting BARC

Butcher residential has selected Barnsley Animal Rescue Charity (BARC) as its primary charity for 2017. As experts in helping people to find a new home in the Barnsley, Penistone and Denby Dale areas, the company has extended its activities to now help to re-home animals. The company will promote the charity in its offices with collection boxes for money donations, animal toys and blankets. BARC is one of Yorkshire’s largest animal rescue charities providing care and shelter for 100s of abandoned animals in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

BARC was selected as the charity of choice because of Butcher Residential’s owners’ love of animals. The charity is completely funded by charitable donations so relies on individuals and companies like Butcher Residential to support them. Without the fundraising 100s of animals would have nowhere to go or would never be re-homed.

Kevin Proctor, BARC said: “We totally rely on people’s generosity to keep the charity afloat and to have the support from an organisation like Butcher Residential is priceless. We do need cash but we also need blankets, toys, and volunteers. Butcher’s has offered us all three, plus they will have posters showing animals looking for a home in their offices. All this will make a great difference to our residents and hopefully help get more animals re-housed with a new family.”

Butcher Residential will also carry out fundraising events throughout the year including a competition to name their little Olivia Brown terrier sculpture dog, currently known as Barbara.

“We have been helping people to re-home for years and when we came across BARC we thought, let’s help to re-home animals by supporting this charity,” said Ian Butcher, Principal, Butcher Residential. “As animal lovers ourselves, it’s a concern close to our hearts and we are happy to be able to support BARC in any way we can. Some of our staff have already enthusiastically said they will lend a hand either at the kennels or the shops and there will be collection boxes for money, toys and accessories in the offices. I’m sure some of the animals will find their way into Butcher’s staff’s homes too!”

For further information on BARC visit the website www.barnsleyanimalrescue.org.uk or if you would like to join Butcher Residential’s mailing list or want further information visit www.butcherez.co.uk or email info@butcherez.co.uk or call 01226 288920 and ask for details.