South Yorkshire doorman crashed after driving wrong way around roundabout during police chase

A South Yorkshire doorman has been hauled before the courts for dangerous driving, after he drove the wrong way around a roundabout and crashed his car while attempting to escape police officers who had stopped him for drink-driving.

Adam Phipps, 27, of Lyncroft Close at Brinsworth, was stopped on Hollowgate in Rotherham town centre at around 1.55am on Sunday, January 16 this year by police who suspected him of driving under the influence of drink.

The doorman sped away in his white Mercedes E220 and negotiated a roundabout anti-clockwise, before officers apprehended him for a second time after he collided with an Audi A4 on Woodlands, Rotherham.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, when he pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit though drink or drugs and threatening behaviour.

Phipps was disqualified from driving for 15 months, ordered to take a re-test, told to carry out 200 hours community service and sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Phipps was also fined £200. Arresting officer PC Luke Bugdol said: “It is rewarding to have brought this serious case before the court, as the consequences of Phipps’ irresponsible actions may have had dire consequences.

Thankfully the incident took place in the very early hours of the morning and there was little other traffic on the roads.”