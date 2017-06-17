South Yorkshire care home nurse struck off for failing to call 999 for patient suffering from suspected stroke

A South Yorkshire care home nurse has been struck off for failing to call the emergency services when a resident had a suspected stroke.

Jacqueline Osborne was on a night shift at Greasbrough Residential and Nursing Home in Rotherham when a female resident at the home had a fall in June 2013.

The resident showed signs of having had a stroke, or mini-stroke, but instead of calling for help Ms Osborne decided to wait overnight.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has now decided to strike her off the nursing register, following two suspensions and a further review of the case.

The woman was taken to hospital when another nurse examined her the next morning.

Miss Osborne was suspended from work after the incident for failing to follow the correct procedure and later resigned.

The decision was made by the council's Conduct and Competence Committee during a recent hearing.

The panel said Miss Osbourne's fitness to practice had been 'impaired' as a result of her misconduct.

It added Miss Osbourne's actions had led to patients being placed at an 'unwarranted risk of harm'.

"The panel noted that Ms Osborne had not demonstrated any insight into her previous failings," it said.