South Yorkshire businessman’s triathlon challenge raises cash for top teen charity

Businessman Ian Chester took on the tough triple challenge of swimming, cycling and running as he raised £300 for his favourite young people’s charity.

Ian, the managing director of Yorkshire Windows in Rotherham, competed in the Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon in Leeds.

He joined 5,000 recreational triathletes - as well as many of Team GB’s Rio Olympians - to swim, cycle and run in the tough contest of endurance and strength.

And his efforts raised £300 for the Crookstone Adventure Trust, the charitable organisation set up to provide outward-bound activities for young people in Derbyshire’s Peak District.

The Crookstone Adventure Trust helps young people under the age of 25, of all abilities and backgrounds, by the provision of training facilities, and through their activities, to develop their physical, mental and spiritual capacities so that they may grow to full maturity as individuals and members of society, and that their conditions of life may be improved.

“I took part last year purely to see if I could face up to the challenge, said Rotherham based Ian.

“It was the first time I’d ever done anything like this and I loved it even though I was a bit apprehensive about swimming in the lake in Roundhay Park, so this year I was determined to do even better.

“I’m very pleased to be able to say that I had an improved time of three hours and 15 minutes, which is 16 minutes faster than last year and far better than I had expected.

“I really enjoyed the challenge of the swim and the cycling as well as the run - in fact I enjoyed it so much that I’m now in training for the Yorkshire Marathon in York on October 8.”