South Yorkshire boy breaks leg after car rolls down hill in bizarre incident

A young boy was left with a broken leg after a car rolled into him down a hill.

The 11-year-old was in collision with an empty silver Vauxhall Astra on Frederick Street, Goldthorpe, just after 5pm last night, which police said 'began to roll down the road for reasons unknown'.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a fractured leg and he remains there this evening.

The owner of the car, a 45-year-old man, is reported to have arrived back at the car and driven from the area, before emergency services arrived.

Police said Asa Colin Townend, aged 45, of Probert Avenue, Goldthorpe, has been reported on summons for various driving offences in connection with the incident. He is due to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 789 of 4 September 2017.