Slim Chance of disappointment when rock 'n' roll veterans visit Sheffield

"Reformed but unrepentant!" rollickers Slim Chance play South Yorkshire next month.

The seminal outfit's only northern show sees The Greystones stage their February 24 eagerly anticipated appearance.

Thornbridge Brewery’s flagship pub will play host to late, great Ronnie Lane's original band members Charlie Hart, Steve Bingham and Steve Simpson, supplemented by similarly highly acclaimed artists Billy Nicholls, Brendan O’Neill and Geraint Watkins.

"Rollicking joie de vivre" is promised in eclectically crafted concert covering their dear departed leader's numerous classics, two decades after his tragically early demise to debilitating MS, as well as new material from the group's recent ground-breaking album.

On The Move echoes his second album "Ronnie Lane's Slim Chance," sampling many and varied musical styles in heady mix of originals alongside reworkings of established standards Done This One Before fittingly and (reprised here) The Poacher.

Music historians will require no reminding of the importance of main man behind the band. Founding force of The Small Faces and The Faces, Ronnie named follow-up formation Slim Chance reflecting perceived chances of commercial success.

The Greystones stage gig

His untimely death aged only 51 prompted The Passing Show film, Royal Albert Hall homage featuring Pete Townshend, Ronnie Wood and Paul Weller as well as recently re-released evergreen material.

Lasting legacy of new line-up sees stalwarts joined by keyboard king Geraint, who has worked with Shakin' Stevens to Status Quo, Van Morrison to Paul McCartney, former Rory Gallagher drummer Brendan and Ronnie’s old label-mate Billy.

Mojo magazine summed up their sound as "music made with drinks in hand and wide smiles on faces". Or, as the great man himself said on Little Piece of Nothing track, "oh, the story, the glory, the romance, the love dance, the tragedy".

There's every chance of all that, lashings of Ooh La La and much more masterful music at coming South Yorkshire show.

Ronnie Lane's original line-up

TRENDING STORIES:

Jobs boost for Sheffield as Ikea announces 100 extra roles

Police probe into attack in Sheffield city centre

Jackknifed lorry causes delays on M1 in South Yorkshire

On The Move album

Pregnant woman attacked in Sheffield park

Car fire leads to partial closure of M1 in South Yorkshire

Anti-Trump demo in Sheffield set to be attended by over 1,000 protesters

Over 2,500 people express interest in police officer jobs in South Yorkshire

Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis next month

INSTAFAME: Exclusively revealed, Sheffield's fave food, drink and park photo opps according to Instagram

Sheffield United: Blades boss Wilder urges referees to clamp down on timewasting

Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Let’s pile misery on Bristol City boss’ says Owls star Adam Reach