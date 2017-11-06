Shock as popular Meadowhall store announces closure

A popular store at Meadowhall has announced it is closing down next year.

Sports superstore Sweatshop has revealed to customers that it will close its branch at the shopping mall in February.

Announcing the closure on the shop's Facebook page, a spokesman wrote: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that the store will be closing down in February 2018.

"As a team the news has hit us hard but unfortunately it is just one of those things.

"We would like to reflect on the positives the store has provided over the years, whether it’s a weekly running group we host where many friendships have been formed or the countless number of people we have got on the road to take up running."

"The hardest part of the news is that as a team we probably won’t be working together anymore which is upsetting to take as we see each other more as a family than work colleagues."

A Sweatshop concessions stand will be placed into the new Sports Direct building that is opening in Meadowhall, also in February.

The post added: "We would like to say thank you from everyone here at Sweatshop Meadowhall and hope to see you before the closing date."