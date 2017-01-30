Sheridan at Doncaster charity ball that pulls in £20k

Isle star actress Sheridan Smith made a one-night dash to Doncaster from London to attend a charity function as its patron.

The actress joined the Lex’s Legacy Pride of the Isle committee, deserving recipients of community awards and hundreds of supporters at the

awards celebration that has made a staggering £20,000 plus.

It took place under and around the iconic Vulcan and is the last such function to take place in the Finningley location.

Miss Smith said: “I am so proud to be the Patron of the Pride of the Isle and to be here at this year’s awards. It is a tremendous

privilege.

“This is an absolutely wonderful charity and it’s so humbling to be a small part of an organisation that does so much for so many people

suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

“I am so grateful to Leesa, Maxine and the Committee for inviting me to be here at the Annual Awards, and to be able to pay my tribute to

the wonderful people of the Isle.

“We should all be proud of this fantastic charity and all the good work it has done and will do in the future.”

Charity Chair Leesa Sharpe said the sum raised to help the work of Pride of the Isle was due to the support of 700 people who attended the function, generous donations, and the holiday draw and auction that took place in the run up to the event.

She added: “It was so emotional and the best night I’ve ever had. The atmosphere was electrifying.

“All our nominees were amazing and although they couldn’t all be winners, they all received deserved recognition.

“It was wonderful that Sheridan could come and could enjoy herself despite having limited time. She wanted to be with her mum and her brother. It was great to have her there.”

The confirmed full amount raised by the awards evening for the charity will be announced this week.