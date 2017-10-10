Sheffield workers 'some of the RICHEST in UK'

Professionals working in Sheffield are some of the richest workers in the UK, according to new research.

Job search website CV-Library revealed the average monthly salary in Sheffield is £1, 979 with basic monthly costs of £1, 002 that leaves £977 in remaining income.

The Steel City was listed as the fourth richest place to live in the UK based on these figures, behind only Hull, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The site said the figures were based on new roles advertised in Q3 of this year and showed Sheffield has competitive salaries and some of the lowest basic living costs in the country.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: "Our research reveals just how far a worker’s salary can go in Sheffield.

"Employers in the city are clearly offering competitive salaries and coupled with lower living costs, this is making Sheffield one of the most desirable locations for employees that want to actually see some of their money after major outgoings are taken."