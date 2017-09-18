Sheffield workers 'least likely' to negotiate on a job offer, survey finds

Sheffield workers are the least likely in the country to negotiate on a job offer with a potential employer, a survey has found.

Job search website CV Library said a survey of 1, 200 employees found 58.3 per cent of workers in the city have never held talks with a new boss over their terms of employment, the highest figure in the UK.

It also discovered that if members of staff did pluck up the courage to negotiate, then salary, flexible working and working hours were the top three areas they would like to discuss.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of the CV-Library, said: "The shift in power within the job market means that many candidates know their worth and will only move for a job that meets all of their criteria, though it’s clear that workers in Sheffield are wary about putting themselves out there and demanding more from a potential employer.

“Salary continues to be the main driver for Sheffield’s workers, but it’s also clear that establishing a strong work/life balance is becoming more important in today’s working world.”