Sheffield taxi driver brought before the courts for perverting the course of justice

A 57-year-old taxi driver from Sheffield has been brought before the courts for perverting the course of justice.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Isam Bahroom, of Harrowden Road, Tinsley was sent a letter in June 2015 asking him to confirm who was driving his taxi cab when it was caught speeding in Rotherham.

Recorder Graeme Cook described how instead of responding with his details, the 57-year-old lied and told the authorities someone else was driving.

Recorder Cook told Bahroom: "That, in itself is bad enough, but you made matters worse by continuing with your lie and sent another letter back with false information saying another person was driving your vehicle for a short period of time.

"That was clearly a lie. The man whose details you gave, was spoken to on one occasion and said his driving license had been stolen before his details were given by you."

After his offending was discovered, Bahroom initially pleaded not guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice.

However, he changed his plea to guilty moments before his trial was due to begin on August 8 this year.

Recorder Cook sentenced him to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and made him the subject of a six-month curfew which will be in operation between 9pm and 7am.

He said: "This type of offending must be marked by imprisonment. Given that you were seeking to avoid three points on your license, when you have no points on your license, I can accept that this was a moment of panic."