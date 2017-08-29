Sheffield student nurse tries for third beauty title

Student nurse Jess Jones will swap the wards for the catwalk when she runs for her third beauty pageant title since 2015, to become Miss Supermodel England.

The 23-year-old from Mosborough will represent Sheffield in the competition final to take place in November.

Jess, who is studying at the University of Derbyshire, said, “If I won this title, I’d be crying. I cried when I won Miss Lincolnshire last year.”

Jess suffers from Crohn’s Disease and PoTS (Postural Tachycardia Syndrome), but this doesn’t deter her.

She said, “Some days I feel like rubbish. When I’m at home, I feel like I can’t do anything sometimes, but doing pageants makes me feel full of life.

“Pageants make you feel better about yourself, because you have a lot of fun doing it, although it can be a scary process.

Jess continued: “If I were to win, I want to raise awareness of Crohn’s Disease and especially of PoTs.

“I’d love for people to be more aware of the condition, so people can recognise it and people will support charities out there for it.”

She added: “There are many people worse off than me, I want to raise awareness for them.

“Doing all of these pageants over the years has built my confidence and truly changed my life. They allow you to get dressed up, and it always puts a smile on my face.

“Pageants take my mind off of other things and keep me motivated.”

Jess is now fundraising and getting ready for the Miss Supermodel England final that takes place on November 11 at the Fairway Hotel, Barnsley.

The event will raise money for Zoe’s Place Trust, a hospice in Middlesbrough which offers support to families with baby’s and infants all over England who require palliative care or who are suffering with cancer.

Jess said, “I thoroughly enjoy raising money for charity, and in the last two years I have raised over £1400 for charities through pageants”.

She is working towards her target of raising £1000 for Zoe’s Trust.

Jess will compete in a fashion round, where her outfit is supplied by the pageant’s chosen fashion designer, as well as an evening wear round – for which Jess already has her dress.

She is sponsored by Crown and Tiaras Beauty Bar in Sheffield.

To help Jess raise money for Zoe’s Place, donate to her Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-jones32