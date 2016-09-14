Sheffield stars in Green Flag Awards

Sheffield Sheffield City Council is urging residents to vote for their favourite Sheffield park in the Green Flag People’s Choice Award.stars in Green Flag Awards

In it's 20th year, the Award will announce The 'People’s Choice Top Ten'' for the first time, consisting of ten parks from across the country.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council said: “We are pretty spoilt for choice when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors here in Sheffield, but I know that everyone will have their favourites."

“With 15 Green Flag-awarded parks to choose from, in areas throughout the whole city I know that together we can make the top 10 list and encourage more people to visit us and enjoy spending time here in our beautiful parks here in The Outdoor City.”

People can vote for their People’s Choice park on the Green Flag website – more details about the award can be found at www.greenflagaward.org

The top ten winning parks will be announced in October.