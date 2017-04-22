Sheffield shop banned from selling alcohol amid concerns about underage drinkers and dodgy cigarettes

A Sheffield shop has been banned from selling alcohol amid concerns that staff were selling it to underage drinkers and stocking dodgy cigarettes.

A licensing committee hearing at Sheffield Council heard that Trading Standards officers seized counterfeit and illicit cigarettes along with hand rolling tobacco from Alpha Food and Wine in Abbeydale Road.

Seized cigarettes.

The panel also heard of a series of crimes committed by a ‘revolving door’ of individuals involved with the shop and concerns were raised about a 'lack of adequate measures to prevent young people accessing alcohol and cigarettes.'

The shop had it's alcohol licence revoked and there is now a 21 day appeal period following the review decision. Alcohol can be sold during this period, but not after.

Councillor Tony Downing, cabinet assistant for the environment at Sheffield Council, said after the hearing: “We take unlawful sales of tobacco and alcohol very seriously and our Trading Standards team work hard to bring such actions to justice.

“This type of criminal activity is of huge detriment to our communities and poses serious health risks to those, especially the children, who these harmful illicit products are being sold to.

“I am pleased that the board have made the right decision to revoke this licence and hope that it serves as a warning to others."

Neither the current licence holder, Zeravan Mohammed, who was appointed the day after the review papers were served, nor Alan Quadir, the licence holder when the review process started, attended the hearing on Thursday. Nobody answered when we rang the store today.