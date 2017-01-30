Sheffield's Yemeni community 'extremely concerned' about US President Donald Trump's immigration policies

There are fears within Sheffield's Yemeni community that US President Donald Trump's immigration policies could 'empower extremists to target Muslims'.

President Trump has placed a ban on refugees and travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US or being issued with an immigrant or non-immigrant visa while a 90-day extreme vetting process is carried out. Britons with dual nationality with the seven countries will not be affected.

Saleh Alnoud, chairman of the Yemeni Community Association in Sheffield from 2007 to 2011, said he fears such policies will have a 'catastrophic effect' on community cohesion and 'empower the extremist to target the Muslim community.'

He said: "Members of the community who are British citizens and most of whom have nothing to do with Yemen and never been to Yemen will be barred from the US and the prospect of visiting family there.

"The inaction of the British government and the feeling by the community that it is being abandoned by the British government by the governments apparent reluctance to condemn and refute such measures against British citizens."

Mr Alnoud's comments come as more than 2000 protesters gathered in Sheffield city centre this evening for a mass demonstration against the controversial travel ban.

President Trump defended the policy and said the executive order would help to protect the US from terrorists.

He added: "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

