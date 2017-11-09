Sheffield's Women of Steel statue scoops top national award

Sheffield's Women of Steel statue has scooped a top national award.

The statue's critically acclaimed sculptor Martin Jennings won the Public Monuments and Sculpture Association Marsh Award for Excellence in Public Sculpture at an awards ceremony in London yesterday.

The statue was installed outside Sheffield City Hall in Barker's Pool in the summer of 2016 following a lengthy campaign.

It was a case of third-time lucky for Martin, who had been runner-up at previous awards for his sculptures of John Betjeman (St Pancras) and Charles Dickens (Portsmouth).

The statue was installed in honour of all the women who worked bravely and tirelessly to keep England going during two world wars.

With most of the working age men away at war, the manufacturing at steel works and factories in Sheffield and the surrounding areas was more important than ever.

This was the historic time when Sheffield’s ‘Women of Steel’ came into their own and women from all over South Yorkshire, some as young as 14, were conscripted to work in steel works all over the region.

Mr Jennings, said: “I’m thrilled to have won this year’s PMSA Marsh Award for the Women of Steel sculpture. It stands as a tribute to the City Council who commissioned it, to the people of Sheffield and not least the women themselves who gave me so much inspiration.

“This project was very dear to my heart and I’m delighted that not only the monument itself but the historic achievement of all the Women of Steel has been given further national recognition.”

Following a campaign launched by Sheffield City Council, and spearheaded by four determined Women of Steel; Kathleen Roberts, Ruby Gascoigne, Dorothy Slingsby and Kit Sollitt, to create a lasting memorial, more than £150,000 was donated by members of the public.

Martin was selected by the four women to create a permanent sculpture and worked with them to design the preferred memorial.

On 17 June 2016 around 3,000 people turned out in person to honour the women at the statue unveiling ceremony.

Councillor Julie Dore, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “This is wonderful news and I’m thrilled that Martin achieved this award representing our strong, incredible women.

“After only eighteen months since the unveiling the statue has already become an important part of the landscape of Sheffield city centre and has become a symbolic landmark. A beautiful lasting legacy of Sheffield’s formidable Women of Steel has been created that truly captures the essence of what those women stood for and went through.”

“When we launched the campaign to raise money for a permanent memorial, we were overwhelmed by the response from people in our region, reinforcing the grit and determination of this city. I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed because without their support and kind donations this would not have been possible.”

Woman of Steel and campaigner, Kathleen Roberts said: “I think it’s absolutely marvellous, I’m speechless. For our statue to receive this award it makes the hard graft we did all those years ago and our efforts to raise money for the memorial, even more worthwhile.

“On behalf of all the Women of Steel I am proud and delighted.”

The PMSA is a national body of professionals concerned with promoting, recording and publicising public sculptures, monuments and statues. They organise awards once a year, traveling the country looking at countless new public works of art. This year was no exception, with Jennings’ Women of Steel sculpture up against some very strong competition.