Sheffield's Kell Brook quizzed by police over drunken behaviour on packed flight

Sheffield's deposed world welterweight champion Kell Brook has been questioned by police after being accused of creating 'drunken' havoc on a packed flight and of smoking in the toilets.

Kell, 31, was allegedly swearing and shouting with friends on the easyJet flight from Liverpool to Barcelona before being questioned by police when the plane touched down in the Spanish city.

A spokesman for easyJet said police had met with two disruptive passengers on arrival of the flight in question

James Robinson, 35, and his girlfriend Megan Christowe, 34, claimed they were shocked by the disturbance on June 24 sparked by the talented Sheffield-based fighter.

James told the Daily Star that Brook and his friends were 'drunk and carried on drinking booze they’d bought in the airport'.

He said: “They were loud and Kell’s mate was throwing things around, everyone was getting pretty annoyed.”



It has also been claimed that after the captain announced over the tannoy that someone had been smoking in the toilets, Kell left the toilets smelling of cigarette smoke during the flight in June.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Barcelona told the Daily Star: “On June 24 at about 10.50am we received a request that we attend a flight arriving from Liverpool.

"It appeared two difficult passengers were travelling.

“The Civil Guard attended the arrival area for the flight and contacted the personnel on board who informed us that there were two difficult passengers, in a drunken state, bothering passengers during the flight and even smoking on board during the journey.

“The flight captain lodged a complaint with the Civil Guard for breach of air navigation rules by these two passengers, both of whom travelled with British passports.

“The Civil Guard accompanied the passengers to a public area without further incident.

"Neither of them was arrested.”

Kell lost his IBF crown to American Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane in May, fracturing an eye socket for a second consecutive bout.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “easyJet can confirm that police met a flight from Liverpool to Barcelona on arrival at Barcelona due to two passengers behaving disruptively.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are highly trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”