Sheffield's Dan Walker accidentally drops c-word live on BBC

BBC presenter Dan Walker suffered an unfortunate slip of the tongue this week, accidentally uttering the c-word live on air.

Walker, who lives in Sheffield, was introducing a segment on the BBC Breakfast show yesterday morning when he said: "Now, what better way to gain an understanding of a community than to immerse yourself in their c**ture.”

After correcting himself, co-host Naga Munchetty said: “That was a mixture of ‘country’ and ‘culture’, wasn’t it?”

After a flurry of tweets about the incident, Walker later took to Twitter himself to joke: "Think I got away with it. Not sure anyone noticed.”