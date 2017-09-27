Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys start recording new album and reveal when it should be released

Arctic Monkeys have started recording their long-anticipated new album and reportedly revealed when it should be released.

Nick O’ Malley, bassist for the Sheffield-based four piece, gave an interview to motorcycle website For The Ride, which revealed they started recording songs for their sixth album this month at a 'secret location'.

He reportedly adds in the interview that the album will be out next year because "if it isn’t, we’ve got problems."

The band formed in High Green in 2002 and has scored five number one albums.