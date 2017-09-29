Search

Sheffield pedestrians warned about 'exposed wiring' on traffic signal

Eckington Way, Waterthorpe. Picture: Google
Pedestrians are being warned to avoid a road crossing which has exposed wiring at the traffic signal.

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team tweeted that an engineer is on their way to Eckington Way, Waterthorpe, this morning to fix the problem.