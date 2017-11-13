Sheffield 'one of most stressed cities in UK'

Sheffield is one of the most stressed out cities in the UK, according to a survey.

Research by insurance firm Axa revealed 86 per cent of people who live in Sheffield say they are stressed at least some of the time during a typical week – making the city the second most stressed in the country behind only Cardiff.

The report, which forms part of AXA’s Stress Index, is based on a survey of 4000 UK adults and also found seven per cent of Sheffield residents feel stressed constantly.

While 41 per cent of Sheffield residents say their personal finances are the main cause of their stress, 37 per cent are worried about their health and 36 per cent are concerned about the health of their friends and family.

Dr Mark Winwood, director of psychological services at Axa, said: "These findings illustrate the worrying scale of the UK’s stress epidemic, occurring both in the workplace and at home, impacting people up and down the country.

“My hope is that those who took the time to answer our survey are busy, challenged and sometimes feel harassed, and are experiencing the impact of excessive pressure, rather than actually being stressed. I would urge anyone who is feeling unable to cope to speak to a specialist to ease the burden.”