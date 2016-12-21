Sheffield MP helps force U-turn over sex education

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh, along with other campaigners, is celebrating a major victory with a government U-turn over sex education policy.

The Secretary of State for Education, Justine Greening, announced yesterday that the department plan to remove exemption from compulsory sex and relationships education for academies and free schools. The new compulsory sex education will also include teaching on pornography and consent.

The move comes after months of pressure from Labour’s Culture, Media and Sport team, including Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who has also called for compulsory sex education to include teaching on the internet and pornography.

Louise Haigh previously called for the teaching of online education alongside compulsory sex education in a November blog post for the Huffington Post, and has campaigned alongside other Yorkshire MPs including Yvette Cooper.

Commenting on the news, Louise Haigh said: “Late as it might be, we welcome this change of direction by the Government. There was no good argument for continuing to allow thousands of children across the country not to receive guidance on these issues.

“Introducing compulsory sex and relationships education will help keep children and young people safe and informed. But this is only the early stages of a plan, and we have to keep the pressure on to make sure Justine Greening delivers on it.”