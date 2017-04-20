Sheffield man to face trial after pleading not guilty to sex offences against 14-year-old boy

A 31-year-old Sheffield man is set to stand trial, after he pleaded not guilty to a string of child sex offences alleged to have been carried out against a 14-year-old boy.

Carl Hickinbottom, of Richmond, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today, is accused of carrying out a total of seven sex offences between the beginning of January and the beginning of May last year.

Hickinbottom is accused of carrying engaging sexual activity with the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to have forced him to watch pornography and a number of other offences.

He is next due to appear before the court in June this year.