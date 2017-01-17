Sheffield man's night of drinking with friend ended in 'terrifying' axe attack, court told

A Sheffield man was left fearing for his life after a night of drinking with a friend ended in an attack during which he was attacked with an axe, a rolling pin and had his cheek gnawed at, a court heard.

Raja Irfan Khan told Sheffield Crown Court how after a night of drinking with life-long 'friend' Aksar Latif, the pair ended up at the flat of their friend Mir Sultan Khan at Bawtry Road, Tinsley. Mr Khan believed the pair consumed two bottles of vodka between them during the course of the night and said they were both fairly drunk by the time they arrived at Mir Sultan Khan's home.

Mr Khan said things between him and Aksar Latif of Bawtry Road, Tinsley had been 'fine' and 'calm' throughout most of the night they drank together on May 27 last year, but that after arriving at the flat of Mir Sultan Khan, aged 51, the following morning things suddenly changed.

Giving evidence during the second day of the trial today, Mr Khan told the court that the dynamic between the three men shifted after they returned from a trip to the local newsagents to buy a of vodka, during which Aksar Latif and Mir Sultan Khan tussled with someone in the nearby barbershop.

Mr Khan said that within seconds of arriving back at the flat, Mir Sultan Khan brought an axe out of the kitchen and passed it to Aksar Latif.

He said: "He was basically saying I'm going to get you, I'm going to hurt you."

Aksar Latif then proceeded to hit Mr Khan around the head and the legs with the axe, delivering particularly heavy blows to his legs, the court heard.

Mr Khan told the court that Mir Sultan Khan then appeared a short time later armed with a rolling pin and began to him with it, before sitting on him and holding him down while Askar Latif continued to hit him with the axe.

Mr Khan said: "I was trying to move out of the way of the axe, I was trying to move from one seat to another. I was being hit by the axe, I was just trying to get myself out of the way but I kept getting pushed back.

He added: "I was terrified, I didn't know if I would get out of there alive."

Mr Khan told the court how on during one horrific part of the attack, Askar Latif began to bite his cheek.

He said: "Aksar Latif got his teeth around my right cheek and at this time Mir Sultan Khan saw him do that and he grabbed hold of my left arm and started biting it. I had both of them biting me at the same time."

After pushing Mir Sultan Khan off him and an unsuccessful attempt to escape out of the back door which was locked, Mr Khan eventually managed to escape through the front door and in to the street where he asked a group of boys standing nearby to help.

One of the group took him to hospital where he was treated for his numerous injuries, which included around 20 cuts to his body.

During today's evidence Mr Khan also outlined how while Aksar Latif was remanded into custody in October last year after being charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident in May he was approached by Aksar Latif's cousin Tasadique Mohammed as he walked down Bawtry Road, Tinsley.

Mr Khan told the court that he had known Tasadique Mohammed for his whole life and did not consider it to be strange when the 38-year-old told him to get in his car and proceeded to drive him to Tinsley golf course. While at Tinsley golf course Tasadique Mohammed of Norborough Road, Tinsley explained that Aksar Latif wanted to pay him to change his statement to the police and that he would explain the deal in more detail over the phone shortly.

A week later Mr Khan met Tasadique Mohammed on Bawtry Road again, where he was passed his phone and urged to speak to Aksar Latif who was calling from prison.

Mr Khan told the court that Askar Latif told him he was sorry and offered to pay him £10,000 if he went to his solicitor's and changed his statement to say that Mir Sultan Khan carried the attack out on his own.

He said: "He said he would pay me £5,000 if I went to the solicitor's with Taz then and changed my statement to say it was all Mir Sultan Khan, and said that he would pay me the other £5,000 once he'd been released. I told the police the very next day."

Mir Sultan Khan is standing trial for one count of attempted murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, while Askar Latif is standing trial for one count of attempted murder, one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of conspiracy to pervert the cause of justice.

Tasadique Mohammed is standing trial for one count of conspiracy to pervert the cause of justice.

The trial continues.